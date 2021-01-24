’Element’ hosts celebration of life for Freddie Curry

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Last month, Lubbock lost one of its long-time musicians, Freddie Lee Curry.
Curry was a founding member of the Lubbock-based funk band Element. The band posted on Facebook that Curry “gained his wings” the day after Christmas.
Family and friends, including Element vocalist, Chicago John, say they remember the bass player and vocalist for his gentle heart and ability to make people laugh and smile.
“Well everything that funk is about, Freddie had it. He was a funky bass player. He was a great guy. He was fun to be around. He always liked to make people laugh. He was a good family man. He loved his family and also he also loved the band Element,” John said.
At his celebration of life at Jake’s Sports Cafe, Element performed a few songs in his honor.
The group’s been playing funk music at Lubbock venues for over two decades.
Curry’s nephew, Danny Kinney, says his uncle was always singing soulful music.
“Man, I looked up to him so much. He was my favorite uncle, my favorite uncle. Just looking at that poster up there just makes me want to tear up sometimes, but this is how he would love to be remembered, singing, no crying, no tears, having fun, having a blast, this is what he was all about,” Kinney said.
John says Curry’s passing is a big loss for the Lubbock music industry and that people loved to hear him play and sing.
Mike Austin, on the guitar, says Curry was foundational for the band and never made mistakes.
He says he’ll miss Curry on and off the stage.
“Oh everybody loves him. He’s just one of those guys that people gravitate towards. He was funny. He was quick-witted,” Austin said.
John says Curry was a short man, but the way he played made him tall.
He says Curry would want the band to keep the funk alive.
“We’re going to continue on doing it. We’re working on another band member to come in and take his place. We’re just going to keep on moving on and let everybody here in Lubbock know we’re going to continue playing,” John said.
Kinney says Curry was quiet, but when he was with family he was the light of the room.
“He was always smiling, like if you had a bad day, when you got around him you were going to smile. He was going to crack a joke and make you laugh,” Kinney said.
“The thing I’m going to miss about Freddie the most is his bass playing, and his singing and his smile,” John said.
Freddie Lee Curry was 61 years old.
