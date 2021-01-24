Lubbock Health Department holding 3 COVID vaccination clinics Jan. 26-28

The Texas Department of State Health Services has allocated additional vaccine for the COVID-19 vaccination clinics at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center. This allotment will allow more area residents to start the two-dose vaccine series. Clinic registration, for those who fall into Phase 1A and 1B as defined by the Texas Department of State Health Services, will open at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, January 25, 2021.