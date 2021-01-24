Lubbock Health Department holding 3 COVID vaccination clinics Jan. 26-28

The Texas Department of State Health Services has allocated additional vaccine for the COVID-19 vaccination clinics at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center. This allotment will allow more area residents to start the two-dose vaccine series. Clinic registration, for those who fall into Phase 1A and 1B as defined by the Texas Department of State Health Services, will open at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, January 25, 2021.
The vaccine clinics will be at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center Exhibit Hall on the following dates and times:
- Tuesday, January 26 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
- Wednesday, January 27 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
- Thursday, January 28 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
All individuals in Phases 1A and 1B seeking a vaccination are encouraged to make an appointment.
- Scheduling for all three clinics opens at 10:00 a.m. Monday, January 25.
- Those wishing to make an appointment by phone can do so by calling the City of Lubbock Public Health Department at 806.775.2933
- Those wishing to make an appointment online can do so by visiting mylubbock.info/covid19vaccine
- Those wishing to schedule their second dose can do so by calling the Public Health Department or, beginning Wednesday, January 27, by visiting mylubbock.info/dose2
- Appointments are limited and walk-ups are highly discouraged. Individuals with appointments will be given priority, and walk-ups are not guaranteed a vaccine.
Individuals needing mobility assistance need to call the Public Health Department for an appointment. The City will make an announcement once all the clinics are booked. Additional vaccine clinics will be held next week.
Phase 1A individuals must present a badge or other agency identification to be admitted to the clinic. If you are eligible for vaccine through your employer, we request that you access the vaccine through that system.
The Texas Department of State Health Services defines Phase 1A and 1B as follows:
Phase 1A
• Paid and unpaid workers, ages 18+, in hospital settings working directly with patients who are positive or at high risk for COVID-19. Such as but not limited to:
- Physicians, nurses, respiratory therapists and other support staff (custodial staff, etc.)
Additional clinical staff