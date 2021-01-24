Sen. Rick Scott to Biden Administration: stop sending taxpayer dollars to communist China

While great progress was made under the Trump Administration to hold Communist China accountable and stop sending American taxpayer dollars to an adversarial nation, more must be done. The Chinese Communist Party steals our technology, abuses human rights, builds up their military to compete with us, and is committing a genocide against the Uyghurs. But in 2020, the U.S. government spent $30 million to provide foreign aid to Communist China. This has to stop. We should not send another dime to prop up a developed country that is in turn threatening the safety and security of our nation. We should instead spend this money to take care of our nation that was ravaged by COVID-19, thanks to the recklessness of Communist China.