Area Schools In new High School ﻿Hoop State Rankings

2021 KCBD Hoop Madness logo (Source: KCBD)
By Pete Christy | January 25, 2021 at 4:33 PM CST - Updated January 25 at 4:33 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The new TABC State high school basketball rankings are out and many area teams are ranked.

Look for scores and highlights on Hoop Madness Tuesday and Friday.

Girls

5A: Lubbock Cooper #8, Plainview #21

4A: Levelland #8, Seminole #23

3A: Shallowater #1, Idalou #4, Brownfield #7

2A: New Home #19, Ropes #20

1A: Nazareth #1, Sands #10, Whiteface #11, Lorenzo #14, Borden County #21

TAPPS

4A: Trinity Christian #1, Lubbock Christian #3

2A: SouthCrest Christian #1, All Saints #9

1A: Plainview Christian #8

Boys

4A: Estacado #7, Seminole #8

3A: Shallowater #6, Abernathy #23

2A: New Deal #11, Olton #15, Farwell #16, New Home #23

1A: Nazareth #2, Paducah #7, Borden County #10, Jayton #11, Sands #21

TAPPS

4A: Trinity Christian #3, Lubbock Christian #8

2A: Kingdom Prep #4, All Saints #8

