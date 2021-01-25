Area Schools In new High School ﻿Hoop State Rankings

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The new TABC State high school basketball rankings are out and many area teams are ranked.
Girls
5A: Lubbock Cooper #8, Plainview #21
4A: Levelland #8, Seminole #23
3A: Shallowater #1, Idalou #4, Brownfield #7
2A: New Home #19, Ropes #20
1A: Nazareth #1, Sands #10, Whiteface #11, Lorenzo #14, Borden County #21
TAPPS
4A: Trinity Christian #1, Lubbock Christian #3
2A: SouthCrest Christian #1, All Saints #9
1A: Plainview Christian #8
Boys
4A: Estacado #7, Seminole #8
3A: Shallowater #6, Abernathy #23
2A: New Deal #11, Olton #15, Farwell #16, New Home #23
1A: Nazareth #2, Paducah #7, Borden County #10, Jayton #11, Sands #21
TAPPS
4A: Trinity Christian #3, Lubbock Christian #8
2A: Kingdom Prep #4, All Saints #8
