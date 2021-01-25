Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

Another vaccine clinic takes place today, state sees increases in COVID-related deaths, House to bring forth impeachment articles

By Michael Cantu | January 25, 2021

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, more COVID-19 vaccines will be distributed across the South Plains this week.

  • Locations include the Baily County Medical Clinic in Muleshoe, the Garza County Health Clinic and some places in Lubbock County.

The Lubbock Health Department will also have three vaccination clinics this week.

The number of new cases and hospitalizations in Texas has fallen a bit.

President Joe Biden plans to restore COVID travel restrictions today.

The Senate will receive articles of impeachment from the House of Representative today.

