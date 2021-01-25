Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, more COVID-19 vaccines will be distributed across the South Plains this week.
- Locations include the Baily County Medical Clinic in Muleshoe, the Garza County Health Clinic and some places in Lubbock County.
The Lubbock Health Department will also have three vaccination clinics this week.
- Appointments can be made by phone or online starting at 10 a.m. today.
- Information can be found here: Lubbock Health Department holding 3 COVID vaccination clinics Jan. 26-28
The number of new cases and hospitalizations in Texas has fallen a bit.
- The Department of State Health Services continues to see a rise in new COVID-related deaths, statewide.
- The average number of daily deaths has now increased to more than 320 people per day.
- Get a detailed look from The Texas Tribune: As deaths due to COVID-19 rise, Texas health officials issue dire warning
President Joe Biden plans to restore COVID travel restrictions today.
- The ban would restrict travel from South Africa, Brazil, the United Kingdom and much of Europe.
- Former President Donald Trump lifted the restrictions on his last day in office.
- Read more here: Biden to reinstate COVID travel rules, add South Africa
The Senate will receive articles of impeachment from the House of Representative today.
- Congress impeached former former President Trump for inciting insurrection ahead of the Capitol riot.
- The Senate trial is expected to begin on the week of Feb. 8.
- Read more here: House sending Trump impeachment to Senate, GOP opposes trial
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine and Michael Cantu along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.