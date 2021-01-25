KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Clyde

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Clyde, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Clyde is a 1-year-old pit bull mix who has been with LAS for 86 days.
He is sweet, but would work best as an only-dog. He is also up-to-date on his vaccinations, is fixed and microchipped.
Clyde’s adoption fees for Monday, Jan. 25, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
