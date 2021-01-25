Lamesa man injured in 3 vehicle fatal crash near Midland

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lamesa man was injured and a woman from Midland was pronounced dead after a 3 vehicle fatal crash near Midland Friday afternoon.
The crash happened on State Highway 349 and CR 3200, about 8 miles north of Midland, TX.
On Friday, Jan. 22, around 1:57 p.m. Toni Place, 56, of Midland and Miguel Montanez, 53, of Hobbs were traveling north on State Highway 349 side by side.
Toni Place was in the inside lane and Montanez was in the outside lane.
Casey Ketchersid, 31, of Lamesa was traveling south on State Highway 349.
Ketchersid failed to control its speed, and nearly struck a vehicle that was making a left turn directly in front of it, then took faulty evasive action and entered the north bound lane colliding with Tony Place’s vehicle and her into Montanez’s vehicle.
Toni Place was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Casey Ketchersid suffered non-incapacitating injuries, and was transported to Midland Memorial Hospital in Midland, TX.
Miguel Montanez was not injured.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.