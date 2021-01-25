Lubbock Youth Softball announces 50th anniversary season

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LYS is very happy to be celebrating 50 years in Lubbock and would like to invite everyone to join the 50th season offering youth softball to the kids of Lubbock and the surrounding areas.
All board and commission members that work to put this together are entirely made up of volunteers who give countless hours of their own to see these seasons come together.
LYS is asking for the community’s help in supporting the kids that come to play with LYS through sponsorships. They offer several sponsorship levels and are always appreciative of any other types of sponsorships as well. To learn more about becoming a sponsor, you can email the board of directors at LbkYouthSoftball@gmail.com or call 806.787.6380 and speak with them directly.
Due to COVID-19, LYS was not able to put on a Spring season last year, so they are all very excited for the opportunity to see all the children back out on the fields this spring. LYS appreciates all the support of our community and hope to see everyone back out on our fields this spring for the 50th season of LYS Softball.
LYS Spring 2021 Registration Details: Age Divisions: 6U – Girls & Boys Ages 4-6
8U – Girls Coach Pitch Ages 6-8
10U – Girls Fastpitch Ages 8-10
12U – Girls Fastpitch Ages 10-12
14U - Girls – Fastpitch Ages 13-14
Junior Girls – Fastpitch Ages 14-16
(LYS is affiliated with USSSA, Age as of Aug. 1, 2020 for 2021 Spring)
USSSA Age Calculator - http://www.usssa.com/FASTPITCH/AgeCalculator/
TO COMPLY WITH COVID GUIDELINES, ALL REGISTRATION WILL BE ONLINE ONLY
Registration Fee: $135
Birth Certificate/Copy Required for All
Registrations Fee Includes/Covers –Team Jersey, Team/Individual Insurance and League Fees, 10 game season and end of season league tournament entry
Register online at: www.LubbockYouthSoftball.org
2021 Key Dates
Registration - Feb. 6 thru Mar. 13 - $135
Late Registration - Mar. 14 $145
ESTIMATED Season Start/End: April 26 – July 1
LYS is a non-profit organization.
