Man charged with tampering with a corpse after human remains found in Hale Center

HALE CENTER, Texas (KCBD) - Human remains were found in Hale Center on Jan. 21 (Thursday) and one person has been arrested and charged with tampering with a corpse, according to officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Corey Lee Webster, 26, was a person of interest in a missing person case that had been open since Dec. 18, 2020.
Traci Boston, 61, was officially listed as a missing person on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, one month after she was last seen in Plainview.
Her pickup had been reported stolen and on Thursday, Webster was found driving her vehicle. A witness told police they saw Webster dumping items from the pickup before Hale Center police found him with the vehicle.
Although the human remains have not been officially identified, family members have posted on social media Traci Boston was been found and she is deceased. The update came the same day the remains were found.
Webster has been charged with tampering with a corpse, as well as unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He also had warrants out for his arrest, according to DPS.
Webster is being held in the Hale County Jail on a combined bond of $150,000. His mugshot is not immediately available.
