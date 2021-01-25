More Wind, More Cold Air

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Welcome rain overnight and not so welcome wind today, with a gust of 43 mph in Lubbock.
Winds will diminish overnight, but will be back by mid-day tomorrow. Also, overnight, another cold front moves into the area and it will be cold Tuesday morning.
The front will through most of the South Plains by morning and then southwest winds will increase and start pushing it back to the north. However, it will be colder in area from Muleshoe south to Lubbock and southeast to off of the caprock. Only the southwest areas will see highs again around 55 to 60 degrees Tuesday afternoon. The northern South Plains will be in the 40s with the southern areas much warmer.
There is also a slight chance of light snow in the northern South Plains but not enough to produce any travel issues or accumulations.
Tomorrow’s winds will be much like today, from the southwest at speed of 25-35 mph and higher.
It will be cold tomorrow and again on Wednesday, warmer later in the week.
