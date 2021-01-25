Today’s wind brings weather changes

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Last night’s rain and thunderstorms have moved well east of the viewing area. There is, however, another potential precipitation producer on the way. Later this morning I’ll add to this story a list of rainfall reports.
A few clouds but generally sunny and becoming windy today. West winds will become sustained around 20 to 30 mph with gusts near 40 mph possible. Highs will range from the low 50s in the northwest viewing area to near 60 in the east.
Partly cloudy and cold. Winds will drop off to about 5 to 15 mph. Lows will range from the mid-50s northwest to mid-30s southeast.
Sprinkles are possible across the area, along with a slight chance of flurries over the northern viewing area, Tuesday. Any amounts will be extremely light. Perhaps one or two hundredths (liquid). I do not expect any snow accumulation. Which means, no school cancellations or delays.
Partly sunny with a very chilly breeze otherwise tomorrow. Winds are likely to range from 15 to 25 mph with gusts near 35 mph possible. Temperatures will peak in the upper 40s in the far northwest and the upper 50s in the far southeast.
I will add more to this story later this morning. Please check back when you can.
