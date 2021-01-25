United Family donates 1,000 pairs of socks to Salvation Army of Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The United Family will donate 1,000 pairs of socks to the Salvation Army of Lubbock following its ‘Pears for Pairs’ initiative on Tuesday, January 26 at 1:30 p.m.
The donation will take place at the Market Street located at 4425 19th St. in Lubbock.
From October through December of 2020, for each purchase of Rainier Fruit pears, a portion of the proceeds went to purchasing socks to donate to organizations that support the homeless community.
Thanks to United Family guests and Rainier Fruit, a total of 5,000 pairs of Hanes® socks will be donated to charitable organizations in Amarillo, Midland/Odessa, Lubbock, Abilene and Wichita Falls.
*In an effort to keep everyone safe, we remind media members to wear a mask and socially distance at the event.*
