City of Lubbock administers 16,582 COVID-19 vaccines through clinics

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock Public Health Department conducted a COVID-19 vaccine clinic January 26, 2021 with continued focus on individuals meeting the 1A and 1B guidelines as set forth by the Texas Department of State Health Services.
During this clinic, 1,972 people received vaccinations. The following is a breakdown of clinic results since vaccines became available to the Public Health Department:
- December 2020 - 2,170 vaccinations administered to those in Phases 1A and 1B
- January 4, 2021 - 1,288 vaccinations administered to those in Phases 1A and 1B
- January 7, 2021 - 1,528 vaccinations administered to those in Phases 1A and 1B
- January 12, 2021 - 1,357 vaccinations administered to those in Phases 1A and 1B
- January 13, 2021 - 1,510 vaccinations administered to those in Phases 1A and 1B
- January 14, 2021 - 2,214 vaccinations administered to those in Phases 1A and 1B
- January 19, 2021 - 1,475 vaccinations administered to those in Phases 1A and 1B
- January 20, 2021 - 1,450 vaccinations administered to those in Phases 1A and 1B
- January 21, 2021 - 2,041 vaccinations administered to those in Phases 1A and 1B
- January 26, 2021 - 1,972 vaccinations: 1,549 first doses, 423 second doses
Through the Lubbock Public Health Department, 16,582 individuals have received their first COVID-19 vaccinations, and 423 have received their second doses. Additional clinics will be held next week.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.