Convalescent plasma donation can help multiple COVID-19 patients on South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One donation of convalescent plasma from a COVID-19 survivor can help multiple people struggling to battle the deadly virus.
“It’s not just like your one donation can help save one person. It can actually save up to five different COVID-19 patients, which is pretty outstanding,” Vitalant Senior Recruitment Manager Brandon Baker said. “There are a lot of good things we can do in this world but a convalescent plasma donation to a COVID-19 patient or patients can help them exponentially.”
The process is much like a regular blood donation. A machine will take blood and separate the plasma that contains the antibodies from a recovered patient.
“It’s a lot easier than people think,” Baker said. “We ask you just to give it a try come in and donate and it makes a really big difference.”
Baker tells KCBD that only a small fraction of people who’ve recovered from COVID have come to the Lubbock blood bank at 48th Street and University Avenue to offer the life-saving resource.
“We need more people to come out,” Baker said. “Anyone who has recovered from COVID-19, is more than 28 days past their last symptom, is feeling well and healthy, we just asked you to come in and donate that convalescent plasma. There are a lot of COVID-19 patients in the hospital right now locally, they’re battling and it can really help.”
Vitalant is also testing blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies for those who don’t know if they’ve been exposed to the virus. You can schedule an appointment to make either donations by phone at 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825) or online. Walk-ins are accepted but appointments are preferred.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.