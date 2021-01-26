Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

Jail release denied for Lubbock dentist, tornado reported in Alabama, jurors to be sworn-in for impeachment trial

NewsStream - Daybreak Today, Jan. 26
By Michael Cantu | January 26, 2021 at 6:09 AM CST - Updated January 26 at 8:13 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, a federal magistrate judge denied a Lubbock dentist’s request to be released from jail.

What will the weather be like today?

A man is charged with tampering with a corpse in the disappearance of a Plainview woman.

The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado in a town north of Birmingham, Alabama.

The Senate will be sworn-in today as jurors in the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump.

