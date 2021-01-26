Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, a federal magistrate judge denied a Lubbock dentist’s request to be released from jail.
- Jason White is facing federal child pornography charges.
- The magistrate said White is a flight risk and a danger to the community.
- Get those details here: Federal magistrate judge denies Lubbock dentist’s release from jail
A man is charged with tampering with a corpse in the disappearance of a Plainview woman.
- Troopers with the Department of Public Safety say Cory Lee Webster was found driving Traci Boston’s truck, who was reported missing last month.
- Family members say Boston’s remains were found last week near Hale Center.
- Read more here: Man charged with tampering with a corpse after human remains found in Hale Center
The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado in a town north of Birmingham, Alabama.
- First responders say at least six people have been hospitalized and one person is confirmed dead.
- Because of the damage, it is thought there could be an increase in deaths and injuries.
- Updates will be provided here: Fatality confirmed after overnight tornado in northern Jefferson County
The Senate will be sworn-in today as jurors in the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump.
- He is accused of inciting the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
- The Senate trial will begin the week of Feb. 8. If convicted the president could be barred from holding office again.
- Read more from the Associated Press here: Trump impeachment goes to Senate, testing his sway over GOP
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine and Michael Cantu along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.