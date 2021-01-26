Hockley County remains identified as Lubbock woman missing since 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police say remains found in Hockley County in April 2020 have finally been identified as those of missing Lubbock woman, Sandy Cervantes.
According to LPD, Cervantes was last seen in June of 2019. Investigation began when she was reported missing in February of 2020.
Police say Cervantes was identified by a forensic odontologist comparing Cervantes’ dental records to the teeth of the remains. In April of 2020, the remains were found but complications at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic slowed down identification.
In June 2019, LPD found Cervantes’ vehicle, a 2006 red Saturn Vue, on fire in the 1000 block of Cesar E Chavez Drive. Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office investigated the arson.
Cervantes’ purse was also located in a dumpster in Abernathy and found by individuals who lived nearby, according to LPD.
LPD says this case is still under investigation by the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit. Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. Crime Line callers may remain anonymous.
