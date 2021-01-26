Patrick Mahomes’ success brings economic growth for local sport stores

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For the twelfth year in a row, a former Red Raider will play in the Super Bowl game and fans are flocking to local sport stores to show their support.
The day after Kansas city Chiefs enter the championship, Cardinals sport store manager Bradley Whitworth says fans are flocking to sports stores for Patrick Mahomes and Chief’s gear.
“First time the phone rang this morning, it was someone asking about Super Bowl gear. First customer through the door was wanting this,” Whitworth said. “If its anything like last year, over the next few weeks we will be bombarded with people coming in for Chief’s stuff, which is really exciting.”
Although Mahomes’ is hundreds of miles away, Lauren Speiegelberg with Red Raider Outfitters said his success is bringing money to local stores not only from Lubbock residents, but people all across the country.
“Mahomes, Tim Tadlock, Chris Beard...They put us on a national level where it’s not just Lubbock. People all over the country are looking at Raiderland. Seeing how exciting the University is, how passionate we are and how excited we are to be Texas Tech fans,” Speiegelberg said.
