Sprinkles, flurries, a cold wind

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A winter storm over the southwestern US is gradually edging toward West Texas. It will bring sprinkles and spotty light rain showers as well as flurries and spotty light snow showers to the KCBD viewing area. Here’s what I expect today, and our next chance of precipitation.
Partly sunny with a cold wind today. Sprinkles are likely and spotty light rain are possible, with flurries likely - especially in the northern KCBD viewing area - and spotty light snow showers possible. Any precipitation will be very light, with amounts limited to a few hundredths of an inch (liquid). I do not expect any school cancellations or delays.
Highs will range from the mid-40s in the northwest viewing area to the mid-50s southeast. The Lubbock area temperature will peak near 50 degrees. That means for most of the afternoon the temperature will only be in the 40s.
The cold wind this afternoon will range from 15 to 25 mph with gusts near 35 mph likely.
Partly cloudy, breezy, and cold tonight. Temperatures will drop into the 20s for most areas, with teens in the northwestern viewing area.
Mostly sunny tomorrow with a break from the wind. Sustained wind speeds will be mostly in a 5 to 15 mph range. Highs will be similar to today’s, from the mid-40s northwest to the mid-50s southeast.
Partly cloudy and cold Wednesday night with lows again in the 20s.
Partly cloudy and gusty Thursday. After a cold morning, afternoon temperatures will edge up slightly. Most of the area will peak in the 50s, with upper 40s in the northwest viewing area.
Back to mostly cloudy with a chilly breeze Friday. Temperatures, however, will be noticeably milder with highs mostly in the 60s.
Our next chance of precipitation is a slight one. The window of opportunity opens just before 12 Friday night and closes around mid-morning Saturday. My forecast temperatures support all rain as the precipitation type. Where it does rain amounts are expected to be very light.
