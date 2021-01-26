Three indicted, charged with kidnapping after victim’s brother crashes into their car

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Three men have been indicted by a grand jury, charged with aggravated kidnapping after they tried to get money from two brothers and ended up in a collision near 19th and Utica Avenue, according to an LPD report.
The report from LPD states on August 1, 2020, officers were called to 19th Street near Higginbotham Park for a traffic collision. On scene, they met the victim of the alleged kidnapping who told police the events began when he tried to buy marijuana from the suspects.
The victim told Police he was standing outside with Justice Jai Manahan, 23, of Lubbock, Steven Gabriel Martinez, 22, of Lubbock, and Paul Anthony Reyes-Cantu, 20, of Abernathy, when they informed him his family owed them money.
The victim told the men he didn’t have the money, adding in the LPD report the suspects were standing in his path to leave.
The victim told LPD he called his brother to bring the money as Manahan, Martinez, and Reyes-Cantu would not allow him to leave. The victim said he believed they would hurt him if he tried to run.
When the victim’s brother agreed to bring the money, the suspects ordered the victim into a vehicle and called his brother on their cellphone.
According to the report, the suspects told him he had two minutes to bring the money or they would “f*** up” his brother.
The victim’s brother told LPD he drove to an ATM and received another call from the suspects to meet at another location near 45th and University Avenue.
While driving, he said he saw the suspects’ car moving south on Slide Road and began following them.
Eastbound on 19th Street, the victim sat inside the suspects’ car when his brother began to follow them. Trying to stop them, he told LPD his brother attempted to get in front of the suspect vehicle, swerving into the left lane. The two vehicles collided near the 4800 block of 19th Street.
The victim told police at the scene he feared there were more people waiting where he was being taken. According to the report, Police said they found Martinez in possession of a firearm.
The victim’s brother told LPD he believed stopping the suspects’ car by force was the only way to save his brother’s life.
Manahan, Martinez, and Reyes-Cantu were taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center and later released on bond.
