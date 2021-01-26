WATCH: Governor Abbott news conference on Texas economy and construction industry Jan. 26

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Governor Greg Abbott held a listening session in San Antonio on the Texas economy and how the state can better support businesses and workers on Tuesday, January 26th.
Following the listening session, the Governor held a brief press conference.
During the listening session, the Governor heared from construction workers, small business leaders, and advocates on how Texas can support small businesses and workers in the wake of COVID-19, as well as how to ensure a more prosperous future for the state of Texas.
