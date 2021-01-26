11 West Virginia edges #10 Red Raiders, 87-88

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Playing their first game in nine days after having two games postponed last week, the 10th ranked Red Raiders went on the road and lost to #11 West Virginia 88-87 on a last second shot in a Big Big 12 Monday game.
Tech trailed by 10 in the first half, but closed the first twenty minutes out on a 13-3 run to tied it at 39 at the half.
The Red Raiders came out on fire in the second half building a 12 point lead.
Mac McClung led the way with a season high 30 for the Red Raiders, 24 of those points came in the second half.
With the game tied at 84, McClung made a huge three pointer with 1:09 left.
West Virginia had the ball down 1 when Miles McBride’s jumper with 6 second to go gave them the lead. McClung’s last second shot was no good.
Terrence Shannon Jr. added 15 for Tech.
Ten Red Raiders scored in the game.
Texas Tech moved to 11-5 overall and 4-4 in the Big 12.
The Red Raiders step out of Conference play to visit LSU in the Big 12/SEC Challenge 1pm Saturday. Tech turns around to host Oklahoma on Big Monday February 1st at 8 p.m.
