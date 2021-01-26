Wolfforth man indicted for murder of 54-year-old man with samurai sword

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Ethan Isaiah Scott, 20, of Wolfforth has been indicted by a Lubbock County Grand Jury on a charge of murder of 54-year-old Eddie Pair, of Lubbock.
Around 11:15 p.m. on Nov. 29 officers were called to the Lubbock Square Apartments for a civil disturbance. Police say 54-year-old Eddie Pair and 19-year-old Ethan Isaiah Scott, the two occupants of the apartment got into a dispute over damaged property.
The warrant for Scott states witnesses on scene heard the two arguing and went outside to find Pair bleeding on the ground.
According to the warrant, Police say they were arguing inside the apartment when Pair tried to walk away. As Pair walked to the door, Scott retrieved “what was described as a samurai sword” and stabbed Pair in the back.
Pair was taken to University Medical Center where he later died.
Ethan Scott is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center being held on a $250,000 bond.
You can read our previous story here.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.