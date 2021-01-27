Blue sand fills sidewalk cracks to spread awareness for sex trafficking

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - According to One Voice Home here in Lubbock, Texas has the second highest rate of sex trafficking in the country and Lubbock is a hub for traffickers passing through, as they live on the South Plains and prey on local children.
The Texas Blue Sand project is lead by the Texas attorney General’s office and local advocates, businesses are participating to show alliance with survivors and help victims find relief.
“The blue sand is for survivors of sex trafficking to know that we are here for you and we wont let you fall through the cracks. Also, so traffickers can know that we see you and we’re not going to put up with what your doing to our friends in every community,” said Hillary Cobb with One Voice Home.
The goal of the blue sand is to bring a hidden subject into the light.
“Unfortunately a lot of trafficking happens in families and on the dark web so a lot of the times they feel like no one is looking for them, no one is putting the clues that their putting out for help,” Cobb said.
It can look like organized crime or it can look like a family member manipulating a loved one. Sex trafficking can be hard to identify but it’s happening to our most vulnerable population.
“What people need to know is that it affects people here. People here in Lubbock, who were born in Lubbock, live in Lubbock and the really scary part is that the average age traffickers target is 12 to 14 years old, so traffickers are targeting our children,” said Kristen Murray with Voice of Hope.
Parents should keep a close eye on who their children are speaking to online and what they are posting.
If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse or being trafficked and they would like to heal and grow outside the life of their abuser, contact the local resources below.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.