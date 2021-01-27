City announces COVID-19 vaccine clinic for second dose

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Online clinic scheduling for the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will open on Wednesday, Jan. 21, the City of Lubbock announced.
If you received your first dose on or before Dec. 31, 2020 please call the health department directly at 806-775-2933 to schedule an appointment.
Appointments can be scheduled on the following dates:
Tuesday, February 2 - First dose on or before January 5
Wednesday, February 3 - First dose on or before January 6
Thursday, February 4 - First dose on or before January 7
Saturday, February 6 - First dose on or before January 9
Tuesday, February 9 - First dose on or before January 12
Wednesday, February 10 - First dose on for before January 13
Thursday, February 11 - First dose on or before January 14
Saturday, February 13 - First dose on or before January 16
Click here to schedule an appointment.
