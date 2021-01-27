Consider This: Funding of the Buddy Holly Hall

Consider this: The new Buddy Holly Hall should be the model for how to fund such projects. I have no problem with the city donating the land but going forward, we’ve proven that tax dollars do not have to be the source of funding for major construction projects like this one. Congratulations to the organizers, planners, city leaders and the Lubbock entertainment and performing arts association. Your hard work has brought a world class facility to Lubbock and paid for it the right way!