Consider This: Funding of the Buddy Holly Hall

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One of the largest and most exciting projects in Lubbock history has come to fruition. Construction of the Buddy Holly Hall of performing arts and sciences is complete and open for business.
This $154 million state of the art venue, is a One-of-a-kind facility. As organizers have said, this 220,000 square foot campus will, no doubt, be the cultural hub for Lubbock and the south plains.
In addition to honoring the legacy of Lubbock’s most famous son, the best thing about the project: construction was 100% privately funded.
Consider this: The new Buddy Holly Hall should be the model for how to fund such projects. I have no problem with the city donating the land but going forward, we’ve proven that tax dollars do not have to be the source of funding for major construction projects like this one. Congratulations to the organizers, planners, city leaders and the Lubbock entertainment and performing arts association. Your hard work has brought a world class facility to Lubbock and paid for it the right way!
We want to know what you think. Voice your opinion by commenting below, by e-mailing us at considerthis@kcbd.com or by writing us at:
KCBD-TV Attn: Consider This 5600 Avenue A Lubbock, TX 79404
‘Consider This’ is a commentary by KCBD Vice-President and General Manager Dan Jackson.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.