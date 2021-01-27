Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

Body identified as missing Lubbock woman, suspension on oil leases to be announced, border wall construction stops today

By Michael Cantu | January 27, 2021 at 6:08 AM CST - Updated January 27 at 6:08 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, police identified skeletal remains found in an abandoned house in Hockley County last year as Sandy Cervantes.

What will the weather be like today?

President Joe Biden will announce a moratorium today on new oil and gas leases in the United States.

All construction on the U.S. border wall with Mexico will stop today.

This morning, the National Weather Service says it was an EF-3 tornado that passed through a town north of Birmingham, Alabama on Monday night.

President Biden is ramping up delivery of COVID-19 vaccines to states over the next three weeks.

