Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today, police identified skeletal remains found in an abandoned house in Hockley County last year as Sandy Cervantes.
- She was last seen in Lubbock in June of 2019.
- Her car was found burning in North Lubbock and police found her purse in Abernathy.
- Read those details here: Hockley County remains identified as Lubbock woman missing since 2019
President Joe Biden will announce a moratorium today on new oil and gas leases in the United States.
- The move follows a 60-day suspension on new drilling permits.
- The president pledged to stop new drilling as part of a plan to address climate change.
- Get those details here: AP sources: Biden to pause oil and gas sales on public lands
All construction on the U.S. border wall with Mexico will stop today.
- The White House is now reviewing all border wall projects along with funds shifted from the military to build the wall.
- Read more from The Texas Tribune here: Federal judge temporarily blocks Biden’s 100-day deportation moratorium after Texas sues administration
This morning, the National Weather Service says it was an EF-3 tornado that passed through a town north of Birmingham, Alabama on Monday night.
- Major damage was reported.
- A 14-year-old boy also died. Another 18 people were hospitalized.
- Read more here: Tornado that hit Alabama town, killing 1, was an EF-3 with 150 mph winds
President Biden is ramping up delivery of COVID-19 vaccines to states over the next three weeks.
- The White House also agreed to buy 200 million doses
- Biden said states will know weeks ahead of time on how many doses they will get.
- Read more here: Biden more bullish on vaccines, open to 1.5M daily shot goal
