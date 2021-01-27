Gun sales continue to surge following Biden’s win

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Following President Biden’s win, consumers are once again turning to guns in record numbers nationwide.
When the pandemic first hit, gun and ammo sales jumped in Lubbock and across the U.S.
Izzy Musquiz, the general manager at Sharp Shooters, said sales have not dropped since April.
The demand for ammo is evident, with several bare shelves.
“We’re probably selling record numbers in comparison to 2018, 2019 and all of 2020,” Musquiz said. “Coming into 2021, it’s still about the same.”
FBI data shows after the election, background checks in November and December of 2020 jumped more than a million compared to 2019. President Biden’s platform includes banning what he calls assault weapons, ending online gun sales and implementing universal background checks, according to his campaign website.
Musquiz attributes much of the spike since COVID-19 to uncertainty of the future, which is now spilling into 2021.
“We’ve seen customers all across the boards. We’ve seen a lot of first time buyers. A lot of it was the insecurity, the uncertainty,” Musquiz said.
The National Shooting Sports Foundation reports about 8.4 million people bought a gun for the first time last year. For them, Musquiz said the top priority is safety.
“Just kind of get knowledgeable with your firearms. There’s several outlets, (such as) NSSF. There’s several places you can look online to kind of run you through it. Also, our salespeople here are very knowledgeable. We’ll run you through the firearm before you purchase it,” he said.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.