Judge Parrish asks public to remain diligent as COVID hospitalizations decline

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - County Judge Curtis Parrish is asking the public to remain diligent and wear a mask to continue to keep COVID hospitalizations low as the downward trend in Lubbock continues.
On Saturday, Lubbock’s COVID hospitalization rate was 16.25 percent. On Sunday, it was 15.65%. On Monday, it was 15.02%, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services COVID-19 dashboard.
“We’re increasing hospital capacity, and the number of our COVID patients in hospitals are declining,” said Judge Curtis Parrish.
It’s been nearly 100 days since we’ve seen less than 15 percent of hospitals taken up by COVID patients, but Lubbock is approaching these better numbers.
“And that’s something that for one we’re very proud of that because that means that our health care workers in our community are working hard.”
Judge Parrish also credits the decline to the vaccine making its way to Lubbock, citizens practicing social distancing and mask-wearing, and more recovered medical staff making their way back to work.
Judge Parrish says according to Governor Abbott’s Executive Order 32, if COVID hospitalizations reach and stay under 15 percent, businesses such as retail stores and restaurants can increase occupancy to 75 percent and bars that are closed right now can move up to allowing 50 percent of their occupancy inside.
“And I think that’s very important. We’ve seen quite a downturn in our entertainment in our restaurant business. And so this is very hopeful.”
“Remember to remind them, please, it’s so vitally important that we continue to wear masks, we continue to do those small things that will ensure safety so that we don’t get these massive spreads. "
