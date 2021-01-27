KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Harmeley

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Harmeley, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Harmeley is a 3-year-old female pit bull who has been with LAS for 41 days.
She is described by staff as a sweet dog. She is also up-to-date on her vaccinations, is spayed and is microchipped.
Harmeley’s adoption fees for Wednesday, Jan. 27, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
