Lubbock business pays tribute to the late Kobe Bryant

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It has been one year since basketball legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and six others were killed in a devastating helicopter crash.
Still to this day, Number 24 has a special place in many people’s hearts, including one Lubbock business owner: Elizabeth Delgado.
“It’s just crazy how somebody you could never meet, or never met, can touch your life like that,” she said.
Delgado may just be the biggest Kobe Bryant fan in Lubbock.
You will not find anything quite like her small business on 82nd and Slide anywhere else in town.
“My dream was to open up a nutrition club, and so the second we did, I was like you know what? We’re gonna name it ‘Mamba Nutrition’. He’s my hero, he’s the reason for this, he’s my dream, " Delgado explained. “I get to carry on his legacy here in Lubbock.”
Each day, she makes an effort to stay true to the “Mamba Mentality”.
“I had to remind myself even though he’s gone, I’ve got to keep going because it’s something that he would want everybody to do,” she said.
So many fans came into the business on Tuesday, that they actually ran out of an ingredient for one of their top selling drinks: Mamba Tea.
It comes in the colors purple and yellow in honor of the colors that Kobe wore his entire career.
“Everybody was here talking about, ‘oh do you remember when Kobe did this? Remember when he dropped 60? Do you remember this game? Remember when he won his 3P? ,’ Delgado recalled.
“It was, tears, but it was good emotions too. Because we got to remember all the good that he’s done,” she added.
Even the youngest of fans, come by to see the hand painted mural that greets customers the moment they walk in.
“It’s nice to see the younger girls that come in here and they’re like ‘that’s Kobe Bryant’, The fact that they come in here just to look at this and take pictures next to it and stuff and say ‘I want to be like Gianna, I want to be like his daughter,’ it means so much to me.”
She hopes to keep the memory of Kobe Bryant alive and possibly expand the business in her hometown one day.
