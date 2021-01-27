One Class at a Time: Lubbock Cooper High School teacher, East Lubbock Art House awarded $500

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Cooper High School art teacher Clay Kennedy is the sixth 2020-2021 recipient of KCBD’s One Class At A Time $500 donation and recognition sponsored by Frontier Dodge and Spirit Chrysler.
“What a great way to celebrate how much our school community and education means to us,” Kennedy said. “This work is so important and it’s so meaningful. It’s rewarding. As cheesy or cliché as that sounds, it’s so rewarding. Everybody respects teachers and loves their teachers and remembers their great teachers but now and then it’s nice to get a direct, full-on acknowledgement of what we’re doing.”
Kennedy has been an educator for 25 years. He not only teaches art at Lubbock Cooper High School but drives a bus route, too.
“I’ve been [driving a bus] probably for 12 years now,” Kennedy told KCBD. “It’s like the mafia, once they let you in, they won’t let you out.”
It’s clear that Mr. Kennedy brings much enthusiasm to his classroom. He said art isn’t just about creating something. It’s also about problem solving.
“Every stroke of the brush, every white canvas, every art project is a practice at solving problems,” Kennedy said. “I want them to bring their own individual creativity to solving the art problem, which still has parameters. I’m wanting them just to see that they can do it, you know, take a risk, try it out, put that mountain on the canvas and, all in all, that it’s just a memorable part of their educational experience.”
The program gives the teacher a chance to choose a charity or non-profit organization that will also receive $500. Kennedy chose the East Lubbock Art House.
“I’ve connected to them at First Friday Art Trail and I love what’s going on there,” Kennedy said. “As an old Lubbock boy, I’ve known about our various neighborhoods and districts in Lubbock for years. I remember the east side of Lubbock and how that community is revitalizing. I love the idea of what they’re doing there and the possibility, especially in these times, to make a connection with that community.”
Danielle East told KCBD that the donation can help the art house purchase art supplies or pay artist interns. She said it means a lot to know people are watching and seeing the impact the art house is making with emerging or marginalized artists.
“We also support the East Lubbock neighborhood,” East said. “We do that through our community fridge that we have, through our art exhibitions and through different art events that we host.”
East said it’s also encouraging to see teachers like Kennedy influencing the next generation of artists.
“A lot of kids, a lot of high schoolers, middle schoolers are interested in art but after they get out of the K-12 system, they’re not really interested in art,” East said. “We’re trying to also grasp them after they graduate and after they leave school. So, that’s a big part of our mission.”
Whether it’s in the classroom or on the bus, Kennedy says he loves it.
“It’s my great good fortune to be a part of what we’re doing here,” Kennedy said.
