Slow Warming Trend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Sunny skies and cool temps for the area today. For a change, winds were calm most of the day and combined with the sunshine made for a mild day of weather.
Clouds will return to the area overnight and stay in place through Saturday and a slight chance of rain showers late Friday into Saturday morning. There may even be a few thundershowers in the northeast and eastern South Plains.
Rain will move out by noon and strong winds will return during the afternoon from the west to southwest at 15-35 mph. As the rain moves out sunshine will return.
The afternoon numbers will slowly climb, with 50s tomorrow, 60s on Friday and Saturday.
It will be sunny but cooler in the 50s on Sunday.
The next 7 days will be cold at night and cool to mild each afternoon with highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s.
