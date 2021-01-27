Thai Pepper gives back, opens for lunch on Jan. 28 only

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - About three weeks after the owner of a popular Lubbock restaurant died due to COVID-19 complications, the man’s family is coming together to give back to the Lubbock community who supported them for many years.
Thai Pepper owner Trakool ‘Kool’ Srivarodom was the “heart and soul” of the restaurant. When the popular joint opened in the medical district, it was a bigger hit than the family expected.
In late November, tragedy struck when Srivarodom become ill with COVID-19 and after battling the virus, he passed away just a few days into 2021.
On Jan. 27, Kool’s family announced on the Thai Pepper Facebook page they will be open on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, to celebrate what would have been Kool’s 70th birthday.
The restaurant will be open from11:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. for take out only. The family will be accepting donations that will go to Lubbock Impact. Whether you donate or not, there is no charge for the food.
The restaurant will be offering a limited menu, and it is on a first come, first served basis. They are located at 3702 20th St., near Covenant Hospital.
They will cook until most of the ingredients are gone. They will not be able to modify the food, and will only allow 2 orders per person. They will be offering:
- Pad Thai (peanuts on the side, if you’re allergic)
- Kool Special
- Fried Rice
- Cheese Wonton
- Egg Rolls
- Chicken Satay
“We do foresee there to be a long line, but please be kind towards one another (wear masks, social distance, etc) and be patient with us as we are still grieving and doing this in honor of him,” said the family on Facebook.
There will be two tables at the front of the restaurant. One for the general population and the other for the elderly, pregnant or those with disabilities.
In a statement given to KCBD, the family writes:
The direction of Thai Pepper for now is unseen. However we would like to commemorate and celebrate his legacy and life lived tomorrow in what would’ve been his 70th birthday.
Lubbock natives, surrounding cities, even people from different states or countries found a treasure in dad’s and mom’s cooking. They’ve given us purpose in they’re happy-filled faces and sparked influence in our own personal lives. We would not be us in a sense with out our community’s help. We thank y’all from the depths of our hearts and hope to share a day in giving the love back. Please do away with the hostility while lines may be long and understand we’re giving away with love.
From the Srivarodom family and our loved ones to y’all.... Enjoy.
