WATCH LIVE: City of Lubbock virtual COVID-19 news conference for Jan. 27 at 11:30 a.m.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock will host a virtual COVID-19 news conference Wednesday, January 27, at 11:30 a.m.
The City of Lubbock confirmed 128 new cases of Coronavirus, 245 recoveries and 5 additional deaths on Tuesday, Jan. 26. The total number of cases in Lubbock County is 46,452: 2,006 active, 43,786 listed as recovered and 660 total deaths.
As of 4:00 p.m. on Jan. 26, there are a combined 17 open hospital beds and 42 patients holding for beds at University Medical Center and Covenant Health System.
The hospitalization rate for our trauma service region was at 15.02% on Monday, putting Lubbock over 15% hospitalization for 98 days. Please note, these hospital numbers from the state of Texas have been running a day or two behind recently.
KCBD will livestream the news conference on Facebook and the KCBD news app.
