Wind relief and some warming before the next weather system

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Wind relief is on the way today as yesterday’s wind-maker gradually moves away from West Texas. The effects of the next wind-generator, however, are already apparent in our 7-Day Forecast. Before that system cranks up the wind, it brings a brief chance of rain to the KCBD viewing area.
Freezing fog and areas of low visibility are possible this morning over the far northern viewing area. The areas is approximately along and near a Tulia-Silverton-Turkey-Paducah line.
Clear and cold otherwise this morning with wind chills in the teens and 20s.
Winds will gradually diminish through the day. Morning winds will range from 10 to 20 mph. By early afternoon about 5 to 15 mph. Mid- to late afternoon generally less than 10 mph. Enjoy!
Sunny and cool otherwise this afternoon with highs from the mid-40s in the far northeast to the mid-50s in the far southwest viewing area.
Partly cloudy and cold tonight with lows in the 20s.
Partly sunny tomorrow with a slight afternoon breeze. Temperatures will peak from near 50 degrees to the mid-50s.
Mostly cloudy and not as cold Thursday night. Lows will range from the mid-20s to the mid-30s.
Mostly cloudy with a warmer afternoon, though with a chilly breeze. Temperatures will peak in the 60s.
Ahead of a cold front approaching from the west a slight chance of rain and even thunder will develop by 12 Friday night. The rain chance will wind down by about sunrise Saturday. Any showers or storms will be moving quickly, keeping rain amounts low. My forecast temperatures support all rain as the precipitation type.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.