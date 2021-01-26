Winter’s chill by morning

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -A cold windy and for some areas wet day on the South Plains. Light rain and some snow over portions of the region through the evening with heavier snow in the panhandle region.
All the precipitation will be moving out of the area by midnight with fog moving back into the northern South Plains and panhandle area.
Morning freezing fog may cause some travel problems in the north and northeast areas tomorrow morning. Some icing and low visibilities will be possible from Plainview east to Matador and northeast to Childress.
Most of the South Plains will see clearing skies by morning and sunny skies through the day.
Temperatures will remain cold even with sunny skies as colder air moves south into the area overnight and tomorrow morning.
Cold temps will continue through Wednesday as lows remain in the 20s and highs around 50 degrees in Lubbock.
Warmer temperatures will return to the area Thursday and into the weekend.
There will be another chance of light rain late Friday evening extending into Saturday morning.
