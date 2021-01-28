Barry Orr announces retirement as CEO of FirstBank & Trust

After acquiring AimBank in December 2020, FirstBank & Trust has over $3 billion in assets and is the largest of Heartland’s 11 member banks. “Over the last 25 years, to have had the opportunity to lead the people who make FirstBank & Trust what it is has been the most rewarding experience of my life.” stated Mr. Orr. He will continue to lead and serve as Chairman of the Board of Directors for FirstBank & Trust and on the Board of Directors for Heartland Financial, USA, Inc.