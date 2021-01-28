Brownfield Regional Medical Center vaccinates 975 in third drive-thru vaccination clinic

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Brownfield Regional Medical Center hosted its third drive-thru vaccination clinic, vaccinating 975 individuals on Wednesday.
“We were allotted 975 doses of the Pfizer. We’re a rural hub… one of the 14 rural hospitals that were picked to be a hub.”
55-year-olds and those with comorbidities were eligible for the vaccine in Brownfield, but once the group started to decline and there were a lot of leftover doses, staff began to vaccinate anyone of any age.
“It’s a big undertaking because the Pfizer has to be kept at a certain temperature. And there’s so much to do to it compared to Moderna.”
“Unlike Moderna that you can draw up in a syringe and have it pre-drawn, you have to draw the viles that are locked in and give it to the patient.”
“We just feel like if we were to get the shot, that it would prevent us from getting so sick. Several of our friends have passed away and we have lost quite a few in the church,” said Debra Taylor, who was waiting in line.
Jerry Jasper says a good drive-thru line system helped move things along quickly. He says the next shipment will hopefully come in next week.
Jerry added by the end of the day and between all of the vaccination clinics held, they’ve given out 2,000 vaccinations.
