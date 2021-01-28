Customers flock to Thai Pepper to honor owner who died from COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock community showed their overwhelming support for the family-owned business Thai Pepper on Thursday.
The restaurant closed their doors after the owner Trakool ‘Kool’ Srivarodom passed away from COVID-19 complications.
To honor what would have Kool’s 70th birthday, they opened their doors once more, offering familiar favorites for free while accepting donations for Lubbock Impact.
Hundreds of people lined up outside the restaurant starting at 8 a.m. Doors were supposed to open at 11:30 a.m., but they starting serving early after seeing how long the line was.
“Yesterday when I saw this post on Facebook, I was like, no matter how long I have to take for lunch I am going to stand in line, support them and Lubbock Impact one last time before I am done,” one customer said.
Kool’s son, Joshua Srivarodom, said there was no better way to celebrate his dad than by honoring his legacy one last time.
“I love it and I appreciate you guys so so much, for supporting us and loving us all these long years. It’s probably been 20 years. My dad is smiling from up above,” Srivarodom said.
Customers came, not just for the great food, but for a moment for closure.
“They have given me so many good memories, like throughout my whole life. I have lived in Lubbock my whole life. And every time, I came back the staff knew me, the owners knew me and they always had my order ready to go. I feel like I owe this to myself and to them as a final goodbye,” one customer said.
Thai Pepper served hundreds of people, including many healthcare workers because of their proximity to the medical district.
The doctors who took care of Kool during his final days came by to show their support.
“I just want to say from the bottom of our hearts here at neuroscience at UMC ICU: We love this family very much and we are so sorry for what occurred. Unfortunately, COVID has taken lots of lives,” one visiting doctor said.
Although the restaurant is closed for now, a post on Facebook hinted that this may not be the end of the road.
