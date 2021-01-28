KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Ethan

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Ethan, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Ethan is a 1-year-old puppy who has been with the shelter for two months.
Staff with LAS says he plays well with other dogs. He is also up-to-date on his shots, has been neutered and is microchipped.
Ethan’s adoption fees for Thursday, Jan. 28, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
