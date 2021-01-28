Lubbock Chamber says $15 minimum wage not ideal for South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce is sending a notice to Washington D.C. in response to a Congressional bill that would increase the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour over a four-year period.
The bill faces continued opposition from House and Senate Republicans, and would require more than a simple majority to be passed by the Senate.
The chamber has its own set of recommendations for wage increases that advocates leaving changes to the market and the states.
“We’d rather let the free market dictate what we should be doing in that regard,” Eddie McBride, president and CEO of the chamber, said.
McBride said the changes on the federal level do not match the needs of the people on the South Plains, because the cost of living is different across the United States.
However, the Chamber does advocate for some changes to the minimum wage; something it calls a recalibration.
“Some level of minimum wage increase probably ought to be considered,” McBride said. “But it needs to be done not at the expense or harming businesses.”
They’re concerned that this the drastic increase could lead to increased unemployment, something that Michael Noel, economics professor at Texas Tech University, said may not happen.
“Because you’ll have people, instead of working two or three jobs, that’ll work one job,” Noel said. “That will actually have an unemployment benefit.”
Still, McBride said that should be a state decision.
The Chamber has composed a message and is asking people to write their representatives.
“I do think that obviously the state of Texas probably knows more about what goes on in their communities and their metropolitan areas and their rural areas,” McBride said. “More so than just one flat standard.”
