Lubbock ISD Board approves name for new North Lubbock elementary school

The elementary school, under construction at 2010 Cesar E. Chavez Dr., has been named in honor of Anita Carmona-Harrison, a longtime educator and innovator in Lubbock ISD. Carmona-Harrison championed bilingual education in the district, and was instrumental in developing the first curriculum guide for bilingual kindergarten in 1969. She taught for more than 30 years, at several of the district’s elementary schools, and English as a second language classes to adults. Born and raised in Lubbock’s Guadalupe neighborhood, she was the first Latina to attend Lubbock ISD schools in K-12, and then graduate with a degree in elementary education from Texas Tech University. She remains active in community service work. Her husband, James, is a former educator, and daughters Ana and Angel, are Lubbock ISD graduates.