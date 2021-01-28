Lubbock man sentenced to 2 years in prison for sending obscene messages to 16-year-old girl

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Ryan Jonathan Lowrance was sentenced to two years in prison on Thursday, after pleading guilty to sending obscene messages to a 16-year-old girl.
Court documents say Lowrance carried on an illicit relationship with the girl, who lived in Missouri, after they met through an Xbox video game they both played.
Here’s a summary of the details provided in the factual resume of the case:
Lowrance sent multiple obscene messages to the girl discussing sexual intercourse and masturbation, exchanging pictures and videos. Lowrance and Jane Doe referred to each other as Master and Slave respectively.
Lowrance drove to Missouri and picked the girl up from her home in May of 2020 and brought her back to his home in Lubbock, where they conducted a sexual relationship for several weeks.
The girl left her cell phone back in Missouri. Her grandmother found it and reported the girl as a runaway. Police used the information from the phone to track down Lowrance and arrest him.
Lowrance was sentenced to two years in prison and will face no other charges after this plea.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.