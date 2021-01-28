Lubbock man sentenced to 20 years in prison on 3 counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison followed by 20 years of supervised release for aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Elyas Anthony Rocha, 22 was indicted by a grand jury and charged with three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child on Tuesday, Oct. 6.
Rocha was accused of having at least one image of child pornography involving a child under the age of 12. Rocha pleaded not guilty to the charge and his plea was accepted on Monday, Aug. 24.
In June of 2019, Homeland Security Investigations in Lubbock was informed of an email address and IP address linked to Rocha by administrators with the Kik instant messaging app. Rocha’s account was reported to authorities as “actively trading child pornography with other users.”
Court documents say Rocha’s devices were turned over to forensic analysts with Homeland Security Investigations who “immediately located and identified child pornography.”
Rocha was taken into custody, where Lubbock Police reports Rocha admitted to victimizing his younger cousin when they were 1-2 years old.
