Lubbock travel agent talks impact of COVID-19 pandemic on travel, vacations

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The pandemic has all but stalled the travel industry. The TSA says the number of people flying commercial hit a six month low Tuesday, with less than 469,000 travelers screened at U.S. checkpoints. While the vaccine is expected to help, some are still holding off on making plans.
KCBD talked to a local travel agent about the impact and what travelers can expect in 2021.
Allan Judah, owner of J Team Management Company said lockdowns and travel restrictions have significantly impacted travel plans, especially international travel.
“I’ve been in this business for 25 years. And then before that, I was a logistics officer in the United States Marine Corps for 13 during Desert Storm even, I’ve never seen anything like this devastate an industry, like this one,” said Judah. Large cruise companies continue to push dates back before they will start sailing again.
“Major cruise lines; Carnival Royal Caribbean Princess, they have pushed back any sailings until--they canceled them--all through the end of April,” said Judah. “There’s a very good chance that it’s going to go further and further than that.” Judah said he believes travelers are being ‘cautiously optimistic’ about their travel plans in 2021.
“Most of that we’re seeing is, ‘Hey, can you look at 2022?’ said Judah, “unfortunately think that people for 2021 are still looking at domestic locations such as Colorado, Florida,”
Judah says many travelers are also looking into staycations or other local areas and towns to visit.
“And this is maybe a good time to rediscover. I’ve always said, ‘I’ve been to every continent except for Antarctica’ but there’s still places here and in Lubbock and in Texas that I’ve never seen,” said Judah.
