Mother of Tech student killed in crash sues bar, driver for wrongful death

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Kimberlie Dawson filed a lawsuit against Skooner’s Bar & Grill and Gabriel Zerrata for the wrongful death of 19-year-old Jessica Helmers.
Dawson is listed as Helmers’ surviving parent and is seeking monetary relief over $1,000,000, according to the lawsuit.
The suit claims the bar overserved Zerrata resulting in the crash.
Helmers was killed after Gabriel Zerrata collided into her passenger car at the intersection of Marsha Sharp and University Ave.
Zerrata told police he was drinking at “Skooner’s” bar in Lubbock that night, according to a police report. He was arrested and is charged with manslaughter and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing bodily injury.
The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commissioner opened an investigation into Skooner’s shortly after the crash.
