Officials urge citizens to book COVID-19 vaccination appointments online, show up on time

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - If you missed the COVID-19 news conference this morning, you are encouraged to book your appointment through Select-A-Seat, even if you booked your first vaccine through the Health Department.
City officials walked us through the process today of making an appointment online, emphasizing that when your turn comes, be sure to show up.
Katherine Wells, director of the Lubbock Health Department, said the vaccine clinic at the Civic Center is well orchestrated. So they are discouraging walk-ups and she says there is no need to come more than 15 minutes early. She explains, “We want people to have appointments. We schedule in blocks so we’re putting a certain number of people through clinic per hour, allowing us to get them in and out in a 45 minute goal.”
Katherine says walk-ups will need to sign a list and hope for a cancellation. But she adds that list will not even be considered until an hour and a half before the clinic closes. So going to the vaccine clinic without a reservation is a big gamble.
Mayor Pro-tem, Steve Massengale, reassured folks that everyone who gets that first vaccine will have a second dose available to them. But he said the process will be different when you return to the civic center for that second vaccine clinic. He said, “There will be an identified second line for those coming to get your second dose. please bring the card you received from your first dose. It’s going to slow down the process if you’ve lost your card.” He said people who come without that card will be sent to another line to try to take care of that. However, he warned that will certainly slow the process.
The Health Department number is (806) 775-2933.
For more on what is described as an easy process reserving your vaccine appointment online, Massengale walked us through the process during the city’s news conference today. You can find the full news conference below:
