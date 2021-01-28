Officials urge citizens to book COVID-19 vaccination appointments online, show up on time

Mayor Pro-tem, Steve Massengale, reassured folks that everyone who gets that first vaccine will have a second dose available to them. But he said the process will be different when you return to the civic center for that second vaccine clinic. He said, “There will be an identified second line for those coming to get your second dose. please bring the card you received from your first dose. It’s going to slow down the process if you’ve lost your card.” He said people who come without that card will be sent to another line to try to take care of that. However, he warned that will certainly slow the process.