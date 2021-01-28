Phones lines, internet restored to Dr. White’s office allowing patient’s access to dental records

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Patients of the Lubbock dentist jailed on child pornography charges can now request their dental records. That’s according to Jason White’s attorney. White was arrested at his office earlier this month and faces federal charges pertaining to child pornography. Patients of the dental office have been trying to figure out how to get their dental records and what comes next for them.
On Monday, after a federal magistrate decided White would remain in jail, a few of his patients reached out to KCBD saying they were not able to reach anyone at the dental office, and requests for their dental records had gone unanswered.
On Thursday, White’s attorney told KCBD there had been problems with the phone and internet service, which caused problems accessing the server where the dental records were stored. He also said the phone and internet service has been restored.
Clients are able to call 806-795-5226 for more information.
