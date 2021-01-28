Serious injuries reported after 2 overnight crashes

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Three people were seriously injured after two separate crashes in North and South Lubbock Thursday morning.
The first was around 3:30 a.m. in South Lubbock, near the 7300 block of Interstate 27. The Lubbock Police Dispatch desk reports one vehicle was involved.
Two people were seriously injured in that crash.
Later, in North Lubbock police also responded around 4:45 a.m. to another crash between a semi-truck and a car. Police say one person was injured in that crash.
No other details have been made available.
