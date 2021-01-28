Strong cold front on the way

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A strong cold front is headed for the KCBD viewing area. It will bring a slight chance of rain, possibly some thunder, and it will bring wind.
What a difference a little less wind and a little more sunshine can make. Lubbock’s high temperature Tuesday and Wednesday was 50°. Most people probably thought yesterday afternoon was the nicer of the two. The wind was light and the sky sunny.
Mostly cloudy skies will be the rule today and tomorrow ahead of the front. There will be a bit of a breeze each afternoon, generally southerly about 10 to 20 mph.
Temperatures will peak today in the low to mid-50s and tomorrow in the low to mid-60s.
Ahead of the cold front, approaching from the west, a slight chance of rain will develop Friday evening. The chance will be greatest between about midnight and sunrise Saturday morning. Coverage is expected to be spotty and amounts light. Where it does rain, totals are likely to be less than a tenth of an inch.
However, there may be a few isolated thunderstorms, mainly in the northern viewing area. If these develop, there may be isolated spots with rain totals greater than a quarter inch.
The front will pass across the KCBD viewing area Saturday. It’s going to be windy. Based on this morning’s data I expect a westerly sustained wind of about 25 to 35 mph and gusts greater than 50 mph. Blowing dust is likely, low visibility in dust is possible.
Saturday is definitely a No Burn Day.
I’ve included much more about Saturday and Sunday’s weather in our forecast here on the KCBD Weather Page. To see it just close this story and scroll down the page just a bit.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.